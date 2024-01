We recap the All-American Bowl and the Under Armor All-American game, Brandon breaks down several 2024 recruits, including an update on five-star WR Ryan Williams. We discuss the commitments of four-star running back Daniel Hill and cornerback Zavier Mincey. Brandon gives his outlook on the rest of the 2024 recruiting cycle, plus a look ahead to 2025.

