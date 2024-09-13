Jack and Tony preview Alabama's road matchup against Wisconsin. The show starts with their thoughts on the unique matchup for the Crimson Tide and the 11 am kickoff time. Jack and Tony dive into the top things to watch, including how Alabama will line up at offensive line and the latest updates on Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett. Tony discusses how Alabama's wideouts will counter Wisconsin's physical "Grizzly Bears" in the secondary and how big of a threat Hunter Wohler will be. Plus, how much of a threat is Wisconsin's offense? Is Jaylen Mbakwe set to take over as punt returner and was the Justin Jefferson targeting call correct? The show finishes with one player to watch, score predictions and five picks from the upcoming weekend in college football.