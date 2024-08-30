in other news
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against WKU
Tide Illustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas spoke with Bowling Green Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations.
Ryan Williams included in Rivals Freshman All-America offense
Alabama receiver Ryan Williams was included among the top offensive freshmen in the nation by Rivals
Why 'football is fun' now for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe is enjoying life at Alabama heading into his second season as a starter.
Keon Sabb’s championship DNA garners praise from teammates, coaches
Keon Sabb has already formed strong chemistry with Malachi Moore in the secondary.
It's a close race at the top for Rivals250 SAF Jordan Young
The latest on Alabama safety target Jordan Young.
Alabama football is finally back and Jack and Tony dive into a preview of the Crimson Tide's first matchup of the season against Western Kentucky. The show starts with the latest storylines from practice, including the CB and RT battles, options at WR, an injury update on Jaeden Roberts and Tony dives into how Kalen DeBoer will use an elite dual-threat QB in Jalen Milroe. The show continues with a look at Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley and WKU coaching ties to Alabama. The show wraps up with Jack and Tony's predictions for the game and SEC picks.
