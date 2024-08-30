Alabama football is finally back and Jack and Tony dive into a preview of the Crimson Tide's first matchup of the season against Western Kentucky. The show starts with the latest storylines from practice, including the CB and RT battles, options at WR, an injury update on Jaeden Roberts and Tony dives into how Kalen DeBoer will use an elite dual-threat QB in Jalen Milroe. The show continues with a look at Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley and WKU coaching ties to Alabama. The show wraps up with Jack and Tony's predictions for the game and SEC picks.