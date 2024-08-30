Advertisement

in other news

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against WKU

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against WKU

Tide Illustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas spoke with Bowling Green Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Ryan Williams included in Rivals Freshman All-America offense

Ryan Williams included in Rivals Freshman All-America offense

Alabama receiver Ryan Williams was included among the top offensive freshmen in the nation by Rivals

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Why 'football is fun' now for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Why 'football is fun' now for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe is enjoying life at Alabama heading into his second season as a starter.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Keon Sabb’s championship DNA garners praise from teammates, coaches

Keon Sabb’s championship DNA garners praise from teammates, coaches

Keon Sabb has already formed strong chemistry with Malachi Moore in the secondary.

 • Jack Knowlton
It's a close race at the top for Rivals250 SAF Jordan Young

It's a close race at the top for Rivals250 SAF Jordan Young

The latest on Alabama safety target Jordan Young.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman

in other news

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against WKU

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against WKU

Tide Illustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas spoke with Bowling Green Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Ryan Williams included in Rivals Freshman All-America offense

Ryan Williams included in Rivals Freshman All-America offense

Alabama receiver Ryan Williams was included among the top offensive freshmen in the nation by Rivals

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Why 'football is fun' now for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Why 'football is fun' now for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe is enjoying life at Alabama heading into his second season as a starter.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Published Aug 30, 2024
Tide Pod: Alabama vs. Western Kentucky preview
Default Avatar
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Alabama football is finally back and Jack and Tony dive into a preview of the Crimson Tide's first matchup of the season against Western Kentucky. The show starts with the latest storylines from practice, including the CB and RT battles, options at WR, an injury update on Jaeden Roberts and Tony dives into how Kalen DeBoer will use an elite dual-threat QB in Jalen Milroe. The show continues with a look at Western Kentucky QB TJ Finley and WKU coaching ties to Alabama. The show wraps up with Jack and Tony's predictions for the game and SEC picks.

Alabama
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Alabama available at this time.
Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings