Jack and Tony recap Alabama's thrilling 41-34 win over Georgia as the Tide rolls to 4-0. The show starts with their overall thoughts and a breakdown of Ryan Williams' heroic plays and what his potential legacy at Alabama could be. Jack and Tony then dive into Jalen Milroe's monster day and why his performance shows that he belongs at the top of the Heisman conversation and can lead Alabama to a national championship. The show continues with a look at the Alabama mistakes that allowed Georgia back into the game and a breakdown of Kane Wommack's "Swarm D" and how it forced four turnovers Saturday. Tony gives his closing thoughts and talks about how the trajectory of the Tide's season has changed after its huge win.