Tide Pod: Alabama stunned on the road by Vanderbilt

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's shock 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt. The show starts with their general thoughts on a stunning night in Nashville and what went wrong for the Crimson Tide. Tony and Jack give their takes on Malachi Moore's actions in the final seconds before diving into the abysmal day for Alabama's defense. They discuss the Tide's issues getting off the field, sloppy mistakes, poor tackling and what has to change for Kane Wommack's unit. The show continues with a brief discussion of Alabama's offensive performance before taking a look at the rest of the Tide's season, College Football Playoff chances and how Kalen DeBoer should respond after a stunning defeat.