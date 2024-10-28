Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

in other news
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its win over Missouri
Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game against Missouri.
Game rewind: No. 15 Alabama stomps No. 21 Missouri on homecoming
After dropping two of its last three games, Alabama responded the only way it could have in Week 9 against No. 21 Missou
GAME THREAD: No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri
Follow here for updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium
SEC releases final availability report for Alabama vs. Missouri
Alabama defensive back Red Morgan was listed as a game-time decision against Missouri.
Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri
Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game between No. 15 Alabama and No. 21 Missouri will play out.
Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming. The show starts with their general thoughts and what Kalen DeBoer said about the win as the Tide rebounds from three straight poor performances. Tony and Jack give their takes on an improved Alabama running game that brought the boom Saturday, graded Jalen Milroe's performance after a mistake-free game and discussed another positive step in the right direction for Alabama's defense. The show finishes with Tony answering the question: Is Alabama fully back or was Saturday's game just a blip in a still scary season?
