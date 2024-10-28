Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming. The show starts with their general thoughts and what Kalen DeBoer said about the win as the Tide rebounds from three straight poor performances. Tony and Jack give their takes on an improved Alabama running game that brought the boom Saturday, graded Jalen Milroe's performance after a mistake-free game and discussed another positive step in the right direction for Alabama's defense. The show finishes with Tony answering the question: Is Alabama fully back or was Saturday's game just a blip in a still scary season?