Jack Knowlton and Tony Tsoukalas recap all of the Alabama storylines at SEC Media Days. They kick things off with the news that UA is set to dedicate the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium to Nick Saban. They then dive into an SEC Media Days recap beginning with Kalen DeBoer's performance at the podium and what he and Nick Saban talked about on SEC Now. The show continues with more Bama topics from Media Days, including what Alabama's player representatives Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Malachi Moore said, Moore's impact on the secondary, praise for Ryan Williams and a few other freshmen, Kendrick Law's freak athleticism, Saban the analyst and more. The show wraps up by looking at where the media picked Alabama to finish and the 16 players that landed on preseason All-SEC teams.