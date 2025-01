Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s disappointing 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The show starts with Tony’s thoughts on how the game was a microcosm of Alabama’s season and a horrific first quarter for the Crimson Tide. The show continues with Tony's thoughts on Alabama sticking with Jalen Milroe the coaching decisions and Alabama’s defense doing its best to keep the Tide alive. The show concludes with a look ahead at the biggest points of emphasis for Alabama this offseason.