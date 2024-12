Jack and Tony discuss the latest transfer portal happenings for Alabama. The show starts with a recap of the Jaylen Mbakwe saga, what happened to keep him at Alabama and what Kalen DeBoer said about his potential future role on offense. The show continues with a breakdown of Alabama's two new additions in the portal, Kelby Collins and Cameron Calhoun and which position the Tide will prioritize next. The show finishes with Jack and Tony's picks for the first-round College Football Playoff games.