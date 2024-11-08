Tide Pod: Alabama prepares for huge road matchup against LSU

Jack and Tony's preview No. 11 Alabama's marquee matchup against No. 14 LSU as the Tide looks to make a statement and likely preserve its College Football Playoff chances against the Tigers. The show starts with the general vibes from the week before Jack and Tony dive into how Alabama's defense will attempt to counter LSU's explosive offense led by Garrett Nussmeier. The show continues with a discussion of Jalen Milroe's legacy and how big Saturday's game is for the redshirt junior and a look at key matchups to watch on both sides of the ball. The show finishes with game predictions and five Week 11 CFB picks.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ZPSRm8hAEnCnBOFZFh5OH?si=9c97fc36a85c4e54