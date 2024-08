Jack and Tony discuss the latest updates from Alabama football fall camp beginning with ice cream talk and the differing styles between Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack. The show continues with Tony breaking down key updates and what RBs coach Robert Gillespie said about the Tide's running back room, former five-star edge rushers gaining key experience and an outlook for the Husky position in the secondary.

The show finishes with five things Tony is hoping to learn from Alabama's first scrimmage, including Jalen Milroe's growth, competition at right tackle and cornerback, Ryan Williams' first collegiate action at Bryant-Denny Stadium and possible defensive schemes from Wommack.