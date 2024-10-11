Advertisement

Published Oct 11, 2024
Tide Pod: Alabama looks to get right against South Carolina
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Jack and Tony preview Alabama's clash against South Carolina as the Tide looks to rebound after its shocking loss to Vanderbilt. The show starts with what the Tide coaching staff and players have said this week as Alabama looks to put an embarrassing defeat behind them, plus what Chris Kapilovic said about Elijah Pritchett's miscue that led to Jalen Milroe's fumble. Jack and Tony discuss Alabama's running game and the biggest improvement areas this week.

The show continues with a look at South Carolina, including its elite edge rushers and how the Tide can exploit the Gamecocks weak offensive line. Jack and Tony make their score predictions and pick five CFB games to watch this week.

The show finishes with a look ahead to the Alabama basketball season and a roster comparison between the Tide's Final Four roster with this season's team.

