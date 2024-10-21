Advertisement

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Oct 21, 2024
Tide Pod: Alabama drops second game of the season to Tennessee
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 24-17 loss to Tennessee. The show starts with their general thoughts from the game as the Tide falls on Rocky Top. They discuss another lackluster performance from Alabama as both the offense and defense fail to put together a complete game, racking up penalties and mistakes. The show continues with a look at Alabama's running game, Ryan Williams' 18 targets and another disappointing day for the defense. The show wraps up with a discussion on Alabama's identity and what the messaging should be from DeBoer and the team leaders in order to avoid a second straight defeat this week.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/61hr43sR9IkApxqHjcXSTi?si=vlRscSVuQuurS9TQdXXqzQ

Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
