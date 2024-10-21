Tide Pod: Alabama drops second game of the season to Tennessee

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 24-17 loss to Tennessee. The show starts with their general thoughts from the game as the Tide falls on Rocky Top. They discuss another lackluster performance from Alabama as both the offense and defense fail to put together a complete game, racking up penalties and mistakes. The show continues with a look at Alabama's running game, Ryan Williams' 18 targets and another disappointing day for the defense. The show wraps up with a discussion on Alabama's identity and what the messaging should be from DeBoer and the team leaders in order to avoid a second straight defeat this week.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/61hr43sR9IkApxqHjcXSTi?si=vlRscSVuQuurS9TQdXXqzQ