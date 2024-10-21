Tide Pod: Alabama drops second game of the season to Tennessee

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 24-17 loss to Tennessee. The show starts with their general thoughts from the game as the Tide falls on Rocky Top. They discuss another lackluster performance from Alabama as both the offense and defense fail to put together a complete game, racking up penalties and mistakes. The show continues with a look at Alabama's running game, Ryan Williams' 18 targets and another disappointing day for the defense. The show wraps up with a discussion on Alabama's identity and what the messaging should be from DeBoer and the team leaders in order to avoid a second straight defeat this week.
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/61hr43sR9IkApxqHjcXSTi?si=vlRscSVuQuurS9TQdXXqzQ
