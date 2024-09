Jack and Tony recap Alabama's first game of the season, as the Crimson Tide demolishes Western Kentucky 63-0. The show starts with their general thoughts on the game before diving into Tony's Takeaways, including questions surrounding Jalen Milroe and the offense, offensive line notes, Alabama's Swarm D shuts down TJ Finley, newcomers Ryan Williams and Keon Sabb show out and Qua Russaw might become Alabama's breakout player of the year.