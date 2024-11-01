Tide Pod: Alabama bye week updates + Tide hoops prepares for season opener

Jack and Tony discuss the latest updates from Alabama's second bye week of the season as the Crimson Tide looks to get healthy ahead of a crucial matchup against LSU. Jack and Tony discuss how the Tide will deal with another hostile environment after struggling against Tennessee, how the offensive line has developed with Tyler Booker leading, plus some recruiting talk. The show switches to hoops, as Jack and Tony discuss what they learned from Nate Oats' media availability before Alabama's season opener on Monday, pick their starting 5s for opening night and a player who's stock could rise this season. The show finishes with Week 10 CFB picks.

Also listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6SJsR2OzvmFJbCZtDpoFxr?si=567758ce14984583