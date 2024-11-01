Tide Pod: Alabama bye week updates + Tide hoops prepares for season opener

Advertisement

in other news

How Alabama plans to deal with noisy Death Valley during trip to LSU

How Alabama plans to deal with noisy Death Valley during trip to LSU

Alabama's offensive line knows it will be in for a tough test in LSU's raucous Tiger Stadium next weekend.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
New Rivals prediction: Alabama is trending for four-star DL

New Rivals prediction: Alabama is trending for four-star DL

Alabama trending heavily for one of the top DL prospects in 2026.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Four-star Alabama LB commit recaps latest visit, talks recruitment

Four-star Alabama LB commit recaps latest visit, talks recruitment

The latest on Alabama LB commit Luke Metz after his visit.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
What Kalen DeBoer told Alabama players about CFP hopes after Tennessee loss

What Kalen DeBoer told Alabama players about CFP hopes after Tennessee loss

DeBoer discussed Alabama's mindset with two losses during "Hey Coach."

 • Jack Knowlton
Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors

Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears was named SEC Player of the Year by the conference's coaches.

 • Jack Knowlton

in other news

How Alabama plans to deal with noisy Death Valley during trip to LSU

How Alabama plans to deal with noisy Death Valley during trip to LSU

Alabama's offensive line knows it will be in for a tough test in LSU's raucous Tiger Stadium next weekend.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
New Rivals prediction: Alabama is trending for four-star DL

New Rivals prediction: Alabama is trending for four-star DL

Alabama trending heavily for one of the top DL prospects in 2026.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Four-star Alabama LB commit recaps latest visit, talks recruitment

Four-star Alabama LB commit recaps latest visit, talks recruitment

The latest on Alabama LB commit Luke Metz after his visit.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
Published Nov 1, 2024
Tide Pod: Alabama bye week updates + Tide hoops prepares for season opener
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jack and Tony discuss the latest updates from Alabama's second bye week of the season as the Crimson Tide looks to get healthy ahead of a crucial matchup against LSU. Jack and Tony discuss how the Tide will deal with another hostile environment after struggling against Tennessee, how the offensive line has developed with Tyler Booker leading, plus some recruiting talk. The show switches to hoops, as Jack and Tony discuss what they learned from Nate Oats' media availability before Alabama's season opener on Monday, pick their starting 5s for opening night and a player who's stock could rise this season. The show finishes with Week 10 CFB picks.

Also listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6SJsR2OzvmFJbCZtDpoFxr?si=567758ce14984583

Advertisement
Advertisement