Tide Pod: Alabama bye week updates + Tide hoops prepares for season opener

How Alabama plans to deal with noisy Death Valley during trip to LSU
Alabama's offensive line knows it will be in for a tough test in LSU's raucous Tiger Stadium next weekend.
New Rivals prediction: Alabama is trending for four-star DL
Alabama trending heavily for one of the top DL prospects in 2026.
Four-star Alabama LB commit recaps latest visit, talks recruitment
The latest on Alabama LB commit Luke Metz after his visit.
What Kalen DeBoer told Alabama players about CFP hopes after Tennessee loss
DeBoer discussed Alabama's mindset with two losses during "Hey Coach."
Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason coaches' All-SEC honors
Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears was named SEC Player of the Year by the conference's coaches.
Jack and Tony discuss the latest updates from Alabama's second bye week of the season as the Crimson Tide looks to get healthy ahead of a crucial matchup against LSU. Jack and Tony discuss how the Tide will deal with another hostile environment after struggling against Tennessee, how the offensive line has developed with Tyler Booker leading, plus some recruiting talk. The show switches to hoops, as Jack and Tony discuss what they learned from Nate Oats' media availability before Alabama's season opener on Monday, pick their starting 5s for opening night and a player who's stock could rise this season. The show finishes with Week 10 CFB picks.
