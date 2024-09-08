Jack and Tony recap Alabama's lethargic 42-16 win over South Florida on Saturday. We start with general thoughts before diving into the penalty issues, questionable performances by Wilkin Formby and Geno VanDeMark and how the Tide might line up at right tackle after Elijah Pritchett dominated after replacing Formby. Jack and Tony dive into Alabama's turnover issues and how Tim Keenan III and the rest of the defense stepped up. The show finishes with a discussion of Jalen Milroe's Week 2 struggles and a look ahead to Alabama's Week 3 matchup against Wisconsin.