Tide Pod: Alabama batters Wisconsin, improves to 3-0

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 42-10 road win over Wisconsin. The show kicks off with their thoughts on both the offense and defense holding things back in the first three games. Tony discusses Kendrick Law, Ryan Williams, Alabama's playmakers, improved aggressiveness on defense and Jalen Milroe's growth in Week 3. The show continues with a recap of what Kalen DeBoer and Alabama's coordinators said Monday as the Crimson Tide rolls into the bye week, plus their thoughts on Georgia after the Bulldogs' shaky performance against Kentucky.