Jack and Tony break down Alabama's latest additions from the transfer portal, Penn State safety King Mack and Michigan State OL Geno VanDeMark and Tony gives his players to watch from the 14 new portal additions. The show finishes with an update on Mark Sears NBA Draft status and a look at Alabama basketball's SEC and nonconference opponents.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5AO5ddGJ5RnmH6yEjhckjE?si=2d286bfe9f1e485b