“The first four minutes of this game our effort was not where it needed to be,” senior Alabama guard Mark Sears said.

Alabama opened the game at Georgia missing nine straight three-point shots and going 1-4 from the free throw line in that half. The Tide hit the next two threes to close the gap a little but trailed by 14 at the half 41-27.

ATHENS, Ga — It was a tale of two halves or really a rough first half for Alabama’s men’s basketball team in Stegeman Coliseum against Georgia, but things changed dramatically in the second half as the Tide outscored the Bulldogs 58-35 to walk away with an 85-76 win.

The game opened with a six-minute scoreless stretch without a basket for the Tide after Sears hit the first basket of the game. They trailed 17-2 in the first eight minutes of the game while UGA outrebounded them 14-3 and the first three for Bama didn't fall until the 4:25 mark of the first after the Tide missed the first nine.

Inside the arc, things were okay in the first half as the Tide shot 10-17 in the first half, but Georgia dominated the glass with a 27-7 rebounding advantage. The 26 rebounds were the lowest total for the Tide since the loss to Ohio State (24 rebounds) in November. Georgia was plus-13 on the boards in the game, but Bama outrebounded Georgia in the second half 19-12.

"We started out down 31-9 on the glass then it was 17-8 on the boards for us,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We did not rebound the ball well at all. We were playing off turnovers and getting out in transition.

Overall the shooting from outside was abysmal just 2-11 in the first half from three. The team was 6-12 in the second half from three. The eight-made threes tied for the least in a Tide win this season with the Mercer game, but in that game, the Tide only attempted 19 threes compared to 23 on Wednesday in Athens.

“I can’t say enough about our guys in the second half. They showed some fight and what they were about. Georgia was much more ready to go to start the first half. They came out of the gate ready to play and we did not. They killed us on the glass. I don't think we played hard enough. They played a lot harder than us and we came out in the second half and we fixed a lot that was wrong in the second half," Oats said.

The Tide used a 13-2 run to take command of the game 71-66 at the 3:40 remaining. Mark Sears, Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen each scored double figures in the second half after slow starts. The trio combined for 15-20 shooting in the second half overall, 6-8 from three and 7-7 at the free throw line. Sears hit a three with 6:07 remaining to start the final charge. The duo of Nelson and Sears scored 22 of the final 27 Tide points. Griffen hit a three and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left as the only other scoring in the final run to the win.

Sears ended up with 19 second-half points on 6-8 shooting and 3-4 from three after a 2-6 first-half start.

"Sears had about six points with six minutes to go. He played hard and put the hard hat on. He did not want us to lose the game," Oats said.

Nelson had six points in the first half and 14 in the second half to get to 20 points as well. Back-to-back threes by Nelson broke the Bulldogs back late.

Bama had only three second-half turnovers while UGA had nine and 19 total. The Tide had a 19-9 advantage on points off turnovers and a 12-5 advantage on fastbreaks for the game.