The Early Signing Period starts on Wednesday, which means a majority of Alabama’s high school commits will make things official. With recruiting speeding up and with the Transfer Portal bigger than ever, we want to recognize the high schoolers who are the life-blood of college football. Here’s a list of Alabama commits/targets as we race to signing day, including when we anticipate them signing. Note: The times listed for the commits is the time of their ceremonies, not when they are expected to sign their actual NLI

COMMITS

Ceremony Time: 1 pm (EST) Downs was a major addition to the class due to his versatility, instincts and playmaking ability. Alabama beat out in-state Georgia and Ohio State for Downs.

Ceremony Time: TBD Keeley was probably the most iconic player to commit based on the timing and need at the position. Alabama certainly cleaned up along the D-line but at the same time to add a player the caliber of Keeley, you don’t take that for granted.

Ceremony Time: 11 am (EST) Haynes was a huge recruiting win for the Tide. He selected Alabama over Georgia. Then cancelled as his in-home visits last week all but guaranteeing that it will be the Tide.

Time: 8:45 am (CST) Proctor announced his commitment to Alabama earlier today. He will sign with the Tide first thing in the morning. Alabama beat out long time leader Iowa for Proctor.

Ceremony Time: 8 am (CST) Hurley has is all set to get on campus and contribute. There was talk that Hurley would get on campus early but it looks like he will just sign tomorrow instead, enrolling in January.

Ceremony Time: 11 am (CST) Hale had one of the more interesting recruiting processes, as he had schools like Texas and Georgia vying for his services. Now that Hale is committed to the Tide he’s turned into one of the top recruiters in the class.

Ceremony Time: 9 am (EST) Young is a versatile back who has the frame that Alabama covets at the position, listed around 6’1, 210. Young should be an exceptional compliment to a running game that started to get rolling at the end of last season featuring multiple backs.

Ceremony Time: 9:30 am (CST) Mitchell has been an interesting prospect to cover over the last several months, with schools like Texas A&M & Auburn making things interesting. Mitchell is still a valued member of the class.

Ceremony Time: 8 am (CST) Pierre is another member of a monster DL class. Over the course of the season, Pierre was a disruptive force & plans to continue getting after QBs in Tuscaloosa.

Ceremony Time: 9 am (EST) Renaud held his signing last wee, so he’s now enjoying time with family in Florida before he gets on campus. Renaud is ready to rock and roll once he gets on campus.

Ceremony Time: 7am (CST) After the conclusion on his season, Holstein went right into preparing for his opportunity at Alabama. Holstein is already on campus working with the team.

Ceremony Time: 7am (CST) Formby is already on campus working with the team. As a local athlete it’s an honor to receive the offer but now as aCeremony n early enrollee he has the opportunity to prove it.

Ceremony Time: 7:30 am (CST) Osborne is already on campus; he committed to Alabama in August and never looked back. Osborne has good size that could allow him to live on the edge or even add more weight to contribute on some interior depth as well.

Ceremony Time: 3 pm (CST) Benson has been committed to Alabama since 7/5/2022, only taking visits to Alabama. He's set to come in and contribute immediately due to his skill set and experience.

Ceremony Time: 8 am (CST) Hill held his signing ceremony yesterday but plans on making things official early in the morning. Hill committed on 8/22/2022



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inI3vuI8gQ29sbGVnZSBTaWduaW5nIERheSBmb3IgRWRyaWMgSGls bCBhbmQgUC5KLiBBZGViYXdvcmU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaG1B dDRkdUZKciI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2htQXQ0ZHVGSnI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ob3J0aHRvd25OZXdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOb3J0aHRvd25OZXdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05LQ0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBOS0NGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0c0WUhV Z2FJc2siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HNFlIVWdhSXNrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5vcnRodG93biBIb3JuZXQgU3BvcnRzIChATjJTcG9ydHNOS0NIUykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OMlNwb3J0c05LQ0hTL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjA0OTIzNzc0MjgwODkyNDIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Ceremony Time: 11 am (CST) Alinen is extremely excited about the opportunity to get up to Tuscaloosa. In the meantime, Alinen is getting ready to compete in the UA game. Keep an eye on this highly motivated.

Ceremony Time: 7 am (CST) Miles McVay got on campus earlier enough to participate in bowl practice. As a player who brings size and a winning attitude, McVay should be viewed as a healthy addition to the offensive line group set to return a few key pieces.

Ceremony Time: 8 am (CST) Lockwood was a key addition to the class, flipping from Ohio State to make it happen. Lockwood has sure hands and an NFL body type to shield defenders from the ball.

Ceremony Time: 9 am (CST) Jefferson is the lone LB in the class, however he brings an experience and attitude needed in the backer room. Jefferson has been described as a “pure football player” who comes with bad intentions when he sees the ball.

Ceremony Time: 10am (EST) Hamilton held a ceremony last week at his school in celebration of his commitment. He will sign tomorrow officially.

Ceremony Time: 2pm (CST) Adams got injured early in the season, however the Tide never waivered visiting Adams about two weeks ago. Once healthy, Adams could be a sleeper in this class when we look back on it.

Ceremony Time: 11 am (CST) However, Hubbard is already on campus, so he will sign officially in the morning around 7 am but it depends on what he and the staff agree to.

Ceremony Time: 7 am (CST) McElderry was one of the more outspoken players in the class helping to recruit other players. He’s already on campus taking part in Bowl practice.

Ceremony Time: 8:30 (CST) Talty was a speciality situation as a scholarship kicker. Alabama only does this when they really believe in a player. It seems like Talty is one of those guys.

REMAINING TARGETS

Announcement Time: 1 pm (CST) The Latest: It comes down to Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Alabama here with Alabama in the lead late. We find out officially tomorrow.

Announcement Time: 1 pm (CST) The Latest: Smith has been super quiet on the recruiting front but that said Alabama is in good position less than 24 hours away from his decision.

Announcement Time: 1:30 pm (EST), Thursday The Latest: Ricks has done well keeping things in-house. He will decide between Florida, LSU and Alabama on Thursday.

Announcement Time: 3:15 pm (EST) The Latest: Brown dropped his top four a few weeks back with Alabama, Florida St, Clemson & Miami. The Tide could be in good position but the ACC schools will battle until the end.

Announcement Time: 1 pm (EST) The Latest: Hall has narrowed this down to Alabama, Florida, LSU and Georgia. Even though there has been some uncertainty it seems like the Bulldogs lead late.