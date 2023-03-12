NASHVILLE, TN- For the second time in three years Alabama captured both the SEC regular season and tournament championships with an 82-63 win over Texas A&M. The Tide got revenge after losing the regular season finale in College Station last weekend. The win marked the ninth SEC Tournament Title for the Tide and second under head coach Nate Oats and the fifth regular season and tournament championship for Alabama. The Tide head to the NCAA Tournament with a 29-5 record. Freshman All-American forward Brandon Miller showed why he is one of the top players in college basketball posting another double-double despite battling foul trouble. Miller ended up with 23 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and four assists despite a rough shooting night (5-20). "It's Brandon's home city, the Tournament MVP where he's in front of a lot of friends and family back here at home. Ecstatic for our guys. They're a great group of kids that bonded, played together. We had some goals at the beginning of the year, regular season championship was one of them. We got that. The tournament championship was won. They came out ready to play today," Oats said. Miller picked up two fouls early in the game and a third late in the first half with two coming on offensive fouls and his teammates stepped up and kept the game in check while he was on the sideline. "We noticed that we prepared knowing they would be a charge team, they slide up and take a lot of charges," Miller said. "I kind of got out and got two early. Had to lean on my teammates. Feel like they did a good job of pushing me through all the game."



Alabama players celebrate winning the SEC Tournament Championship for the second time in three years (Steve Roberts/USAToday)

Guard Jahvon Quinerly continued his hot March play with a big night, scoring 22 points on 4-8 shooting from three in 34 minutes. He earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors. Quinerly has his sights set on something much bigger than an SEC Tournament and Regular Season Championship, however. "Like Coach said, we set goals over the summer. Regular season tournament, obviously a national championship. It's March. Any team can win on any given day. I'm going to make sure our guys are ready to go no matter who we match up with," he said. Big man Charles Bediako also earned All-SEC Tournament honors and he scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had five blocks dominating the paint on both ends of the court. Of his 13 rebounds, seven were offensive boards. The Tide dominated the game when Bediako was in the lineup. "Charles came out, impacted the game. We were plus-33 when Charles was in the game. 13 rebounds, 12 points, five blocks," Oats said. "He affected a lot of shots where he didn't get blocks. Really happy with that." The Tide dominated the glass with 21 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points. Those offensive rebounds limited Texas A&M's offense opportunities and eliminated transition play which frustrated Aggies coach Buzz Williams and his players. "I think the thing that hurt us today was their offensive rebounds. We have done a good job," Williams said. "We did a better job last Saturday in that regard against Alabama specifically. But in conference play, we didn't give up nearly as many offensive rebounds as we did today. They put so much stress on you with their pace, with their talent, when they're able to get extra shot after extra shot, it keeps you in rotation." All-SEC Tournament guard Wade Taylor IV was held to just 13 points one 3-11 shooting for the Aggies with Quinerly covering him for long stretches of action. "I think Quinerly did an unbelievable job on Taylor today," Oats added. A&M shot just 29.7 percent for the game from the field and just 5-15 from three. The Aggies only stayed in the game thanks to free throw shooting. Their core of Taylor, Dexter Dennis, and Tyrece Radford combined 39 points but they had to shoot the ball 39 times to get to 39 points. Alabama’s defense came up big in the first half against the Aggies holding Texas A&M without a field goal for over 10 minutes at one stretch and to 20.7 percent shooting. Jahvon Quinerly did much of the damage offensively scoring 13 points for the Tide on 3-4 shooting from three. Brandon Miller battled foul trouble picking up three first half fouls, but he added eight points and six rebounds but was only 1-6 shooting in the first half doing his damage at the free throw line. Star A&M guard Wade Taylor IV was held to two points and 0-5 shooting in the first half. Charles Bediako added six points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the first half. A&M had only six made field goals in the first half, but 10-12 free throw shooting kept the Aggies in the game as they trailed 34-23 to Alabama. The Tide now awaits NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday night. Alabama should be in the South Region as the #1 seed and play in Birmingham next week for the first two games of the NCAA Tournament. If the Tide win they will advance to Louisville home of the South Region Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games.



Brandon Miller swats a Wade Taylor shot (Christopher Hanewinckel/USAToday)

GAME ACTION