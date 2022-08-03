Tide camp offer puts a spin on MSU WR commit Demitrius Bell's recruitment
Alabama recently hosted McGavock HS (TN) WR Demitrius Bell for a camp which led to an offer from the Tide. Apparently, the offer was a big one for the Michigan State commit.
"The offer meant a lot to me. I grew up a fan of Alabama, so it was a major accomplishment," Bell said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news