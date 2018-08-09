TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama escaped the heat Thursday as it worked under the lights at night for its sixth of 20 practices during preseason camp. Players were dressed in full pads under clear, 77-degree weather for the workout. Here are a few notes from the media viewing period.



— After spending the past three practices with the inside linebackers, Christopher Allen was back working with the outside linebackers Thursday. Ben Davis remained with the outside linebackers after beginning camp at inside linebacker.

— Alabama might have found a solution to its lack of depth inside as four-star linebacker Ale Kaho is set to join the team soon after receiving his release from Washington earlier this week. Kaho would be able to play immediately upon enrolling at Alabama.

— The outside linebackers worked two at a time on bag drills during the individual period. Christian Miller and Anfernee Jennings made up the first pairing and were followed by Jamey Mosley and Allen. Eyabi Anoma and Jarez Parks made up the third group, while Cameron Latu and Davis made up the fourth.

