TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked indoors for a second straight day Thursday as it held its third practice in preparation for next week’s national championship game against Clemson. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Christian Miller (hamstring) is still limited during drills and continues to wear a support strip on his left leg. He worked on his technique when the outside linebackers practiced out of the “dime rabbits” package. However, he appeared to be just going through the motions.

— Alabama shuffled things around as Dylan Moses moved from inside linebacker to outside linebacker for the majority of the viewing period. Moses went through drills at outside linebacker in the “dime rabbits” package and also took a few reps at middle linebacker out of the nickel package.

— Moses has worked at outside linebacker in the past and could be a viable replacement for Miller on passing situations if the redshirt senior is unable to go against Clemson. If that’s the case, it will be a heavy workload for Moses, who could take the field for nearly all of Alabama’s snaps on defense.

Continue reading

