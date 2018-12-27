MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — Alabama held its fourth Orange Bowl practice Thursday as it continued to prepare for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and worked under cloudy, 76-degree weather at Barry University. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) continued to move well during drills despite maintaining that he’s at about 80-85 percent after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1. Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban gave an assessment on his starting quarterback.

“Tua has had a good week this week. He's done things in practice that make you feel as though he doesn't have lingering issues,” Saban said. “He's been able to move around in the pocket. He's been able to throw the ball in the run. Last week when we were practicing back in Tuscaloosa, there were signs that maybe he wasn't a hundred percent, but it seems like this week he's getting closer and closer to that.”

— Terrell Lewis (ACL) and Christopher Allen (ACL) were both going through drills. However, Saban ruled both outside linebackers out of Saturday’s game earlier in the day. Lewis still left the door open for a possible return in the national championship game if Alabama wins Saturday.

“Everything to me is possible,” Lewis said. “I feel like if I wanted to play in this game I could probably play. But it’s more so the factors I have to weigh going into it as far as is it worth coming back and putting my knee at risk knowing that I came off a knee injury. Also knowing am I strong enough to go up against an offensive lineman play in and play out and not getting knocked back, play big, play the run and not just be a one-dimensional player when I’m out there.”

Continue reading

More Orange Bowl Coverage