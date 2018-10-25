TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players escaped the rain Thursday, moving indoors for their third practice of the open week. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are some notes from the brief media-viewing period.

— After appearing limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, DeVonta Smith was taking part in light drills with the rest of the Alabama receivers. Smith still has a hamstring-support strip on his right leg. The sophomore receiver missed last week’s game against Tennessee but could return in time for next week’s trip to Baton Rouge, La., to take on No. 4 LSU.

— Tua Tagovailoa continues to be the only quarterback standing during warmups while the rest of the unit throws from one knee. Tagovailoa is still wearing a brace on his right knee but moved well when the quarterbacks went through drop-back drills.

— Jalen Hurts (ankle) is still out of practice as expected after having a minor medical procedure to fix a high-ankle sprain. The backup quarterback could return as early as next week, according to head coach Nick Saban.

Continue reading