TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama began preparations for its Sept. 1 season-opener Thursday as the team turned its focus on Louisville. Players were dressed in shorts and shells under sunny, 86-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Najee Harris (foot) continues to wear a black, no-contact jersey while working away from the rest of the running backs. Thursday, he was seen stretching with head trainer Jeff Allen.

— Shyheim Carter spent some time with the safeties Thursday. Carter has primarily worked at Star when the team has been in team drills. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior is capable of playing at multiple spots in Alabama’s secondary.

“I’m very blessed that I can say that I know multiple positions, and it’s not easy learning it,” Carter said. “Me being able to know multiple positions it helps me, and it helps other players on the team that I can teach the position to them or knowing what they have [to do] or knowing their assignment.”

Continue reading here