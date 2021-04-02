BamaInsider - Three things we learned from Alabama's first scrimmage of spring camp

Alabama held its first scrimmage of spring camp Friday as players worked for nearly two hours inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the scrimmage was closed to the media, Nick Saban answered several questions about the team’s performance on the afternoon.

Bryce Young had all the momentum in Alabama’s quarterback battle heading into the day. By the sound of it, the scrimmage only strengthened the sophomore’s case of locking up the starting role behind center.

“I thought Bryce did a pretty good job of managing the game and was accurate with the ball and did a nice job, made a few explosive plays,” Saban said “but I thought really did a good job of managing the whole situation on offense when he was in there.”

Stats were not provided from the workout, and Saban wasn’t asked directly about Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe. However, the head coach did state that Alabama has “a lot of improvement to do, especially with twos on offense.”