While most of Alabama's offseason additions joined the team in January, the Crimson Tide brought in a few reinforcements over the summer. With the opening kickoff in two months, TideIllustrated will highlight each of the newcomers.

Next up on the list is one of three summer transfers, former UAB safety Jaylen Key.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive back spent the last three seasons with the Blazers and is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he earned All-Conference USA honorable mention status. Key finished last season tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He also picked up 60 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and a sack, to go with a pair of forced fumbles.

Here are three things you should know about the new defender.