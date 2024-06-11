While most of Alabama's offseason additions joined the team during the early part of the year, the Crimson Tide brought in a few new reinforcements over the summer. With the opening kickoff in less than three months, TideIllustrated will highlight each of the newcomers. Starting everything off is the three-star inside linebacker out of Birmingham, Quinton “QB” Reese. Despite his nickname, the 6-foot, 215-pound athlete is far from a quarterback. Reese ranks as the No. 29 inside linebacker out of the 2024 class, and the No. 33 overall prospect in the state as well. During his senior season at Ramsay High School, Reese had an incredible campaign on the defensive end, tallying 167 tackles in 14 games, including 25 for loss, four sacks, and also forced six fumbles. Though he’ll be stepping up to another level in college, it is clear that the young linebacker has his fundamentals down. Here’s three things to know about Reese.

His dad was a former Auburn Tiger

Though the Reese household might be divided on Saturdays, the younger Reese will be looking to make a name for himself at a school his father likely didn’t think he would ever have to root for. QB’s father, also named Quinton Reese, was a solid defensive end for the Auburn Tigers from 1996-1999. Getting the start as a true freshman, Reese was able to tally 167 tackles across 45 games. Interesting enough, QB Reese tallied the same amount of tackles during his final season in high school. The older Reese participated in the 2000 NFL combine, and was selected in the sixth round by the San Diego Chargers where he spent a little time on the practice squad before joining the XFL’s Birmingham Bolts in 2001. “There’s a lot of pressure on me being his son,” Reese told AL.com. “He makes sure there’s no pressure on me. I wouldn’t say there is any pressure on me. I just do me. I don’t try to play to a standard.” Without a doubt, the young Reese has a similar desire to make it to the next level beyond college just as his father did and will be a name to keep an eye out for during the next few seasons.

He was a three-sport athlete in high school

Despite being a superstar on the football field every Friday night, Reese also tried his hand at numerous other sports during his time at Ramsay. Though the young athlete’s childhood desire was to play football, Reese was also an accomplished track star as well. Despite his 215-pound frame, Reese participated in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter, and the shot put as well. As a junior in high school, Reese was one of just two athletes from his high school to participate in the AHSAA 5A track and field state championships. Reese ended up placing 15th in the state in the shot put with a distance of 47 feet and 7 inches. Also during his time at Ramsay High School, Reese found success on the basketball court as well. He was the captain of the team during his senior season where he led the Rams to the regional championship game in the playoffs. During his tenure on the basketball team, Reese was able to play with his younger brother, Ryan, who has also been receiving some attention from various colleges around the state as well.

He will be reuniting with a former teammate at Alabama