While most of Alabama's freshmen joined the team during the early part of the year, the Crimson Tide brought in a few new reinforcements over the summer. With the opening kickoff in less than three months, Tide Illustrated will highlight each of the summer newcomers. Next up in the series is the lone international recruit in the 2024 class, four-star edge rusher Steve Mboumoua. Coming from Quebec, Canada, Mboumoua is a player that most people may not have even heard of before. However, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defender is more than capable of making a name for himself in the United States. Also recruited by Florida and Georgia, Mboumoua was the top ranked recruit out of Canada by ESPN, and the No. 23 ranked defensive end in the class of 2024 as well. Mboumoua attended Notre Dame de Foy in Quebec, which is the equivalent to a college-prep high school in the U.S. During his senior year, he tallied 28 solo tackles, and had nine sacks as well. Here are three things to know about Alabama’s international enrollee.

Football wasn't his first sport

Though football isn’t the most prominent sport in Canada, Mboumoua didn’t even arrive there until he was 12 years old. Born in Cameroon, Mboumoua grew up playing soccer all of his life and was an outstanding goalie as a kid. Due to his efforts, he earned the nickname “Le Chacal” which means “The Jackal.” In fact, the young athlete had never even heard of football until he arrived at his high school in Canada. His physical education teacher and football coach suggested the new sport to Mboumoua and clearly his idea paid off. Though “The Jackal” might be a very intimidating goalkeeper at 260-pounds, his big frame fits perfectly well on a football field. Despite only knowing and playing football for about seven years, Mboumoua was able to draw offers from 17 different schools, including seven SEC schools before finally deciding on Alabama in December of 2023.

He is the third Canadian to play for Alabama

Though Alabama hasn’t tried to test out recruiting from Canada very often, the Crimson Tide have had some success in doing so in the past. Joining John Metchie III, and Isaiah Hastings, Mboumoua marks the third Canadian player in the last 15 years that will be playing inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the Crimson Tide’s very first recruit from Quebec in school history. Metchie was Alabama’s star receiver in 2020 and 2021 where he combined for over 2,000 yards across his junior and senior seasons. Metchie went on to be drafted in the second round by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hastings was a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman from Toronto who joined Alabama in 2022, but only played one game for the Crimson Tide. Hastings entered the transfer portal in January and eventually signed with the Syracuse Orange. Now, Mboumoua has the opportunity to cement his legacy for himself and to potentially bring in some more popularity to Canadian recruits for years to come.

He is a certified lumberjack