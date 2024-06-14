While most of Alabama's freshmen joined the team during the early part of the year, the Crimson Tide brought in a few new reinforcements over the summer. With the opening kickoff in less than three months, Tide Illustrated will highlight each of the summer newcomers. Next up in our series is do-it-all receiver Rico Scott.

Two summers ago, Scott earned his Alabama offer by blowing away Nick Saban and his staff with his 4.43 speed in the 40-yard dash. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native hasn’t slowed down since, leaving a trail of torched defenders in his tracks.

Scott signed with Alabama as the No. 12 rated player in the Keystone State but earned Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year honors after reeling in 86 receptions for 1,353 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. That came after an equally impressive junior campaign that saw him record 66 catches for 1,184 yards and 18 scores while leading Bishop McDevitt High School to a state title.

Scott committed to Alabama last April and signed with the Tide in December. Despite holding a strong relationship with the Tide’s previous staff, the four-star receiver never waivered in his commitment following Saban’s retirement in January. He is one of four receivers in Alabama’s class, joining five-star talent Ryan Williams as well as fellow four-stars Amari Jefferson and Bubba Hampton.

Here are three things to know about Scott as he enters Alabama.