While most of Alabama's offseason additions joined the team in January, the Crimson Tide brought in a few reinforcements over the summer. With the opening kickoff in less than two months, TideIllustrated will highlight each of the newcomers.

Next up on the board is an incoming freshman recruit, placekicker Conor Talty.

The 6-foot-1 195-pound Chicago native will likely be the next starting kicker in line after Will Reichard concludes his career with the Crimson Tide this season. Talty is rated as the No. 2 kicker in the class of 2023 and has a very promising upside.

In his senior year at St. Rita High School, Talty made 17 out of 19 field goals, including a 51-yard bomb. He also went a perfect 36-for-36 on extra-point attempts. The young prospect is certainly going to be a name to keep in mind in the next couple of seasons.

Here are three things you should know about the new kicker.