Three Predictions: Ohio State, Keelon Russell, Michael Fasusi

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has a trio of predictions on the College Football Playoff, a future Heisman winner from the 2025 Rivals250 and an Oklahoma signee playing as a true freshman.
1. OHIO STATE WILL WIN THE NATIONAL TITLE.
With a final four on deck, I'm ready to call my shot here. Ohio State knocked off the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in convincing fashion, and more importantly proved to be the most well-rounded program left in the field.
The Buckeyes' offensive and defensive lines are playing outstanding football right now. Their veteran quarterback is operating at a high level and the talent at the skill positions is as good as any in the country. You hate to say it, but the loss to Michigan put Ohio State in this position.
2. KEELON RUSSELL WILL WIN THE HEISMAN TROPHY.
The 2025 recruiting class is littered with elite quarterbacks. Five-stars Tavien St. Clair and Bryce Underwood stand Nos. 1 and 2 in the Rivals250, but my gut tells me that Keelon Russell will be the quarterback mentioned in the Heisman Trophy conversation first out of this quarterback class.
Russell burst onto the scene as a sophomore at Duncanville (Texas) High and has continued to take massive leaps forward leading into this week's performance at the Under Armour All-America Game. Russell was not only productive with two state championships and a semifinals appearance as a senior but has the makeup of a winning quarterback and the skill-set to match.
Russell is accurate throwing all over the field and is excellent maneuvering within and outside the pocket, working off-script, and taking over in big games. He's going to flourish under Kalen DeBoer at Alabama before long.
3. FIVE-STAR MICHAEL FASUSI WILL PLAY AS A TRUE FRESHMAN.
During a live evaluation of Michael Fasusi this fall, the five-star OL battled through multiple injuries to make several key blocks. Back at full strength for the Under Armour All-America Game and practices, the Oklahoma signee looked the part of an OL capable of playing sooner rather than later for Bill Bedenbaugh up front.
Fasusi has a college-ready frame at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, and is a nimble blocker who excels in pass pro and in the run game. It will be hard to keep Fasusi from making an impact in Norman before too long.