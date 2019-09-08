Alabama made quick work of New Mexico State, burying the Aggies early in a 62-10 blowout inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. The Crimson Tide piled up 603 yards of total offense as it overmatched its opponent for 60 minutes. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Jerry Jeudy has done just about everything imaginable in a Crimson Tide jersey. However, Saturday the Biletnikoff Award winner managed to add another first to his long list of accolades.

Jeudy’s 19-yard touchdown reception from Mac Jones in the third quarter marked his third score of the game and the first time he has ever pulled in three touchdowns in a single outing. The feat tied the school’s single-game record. It also gave Jeudy 20 career receiving touchdowns, moving him into second place on Alabama’s all-time list. Only Amari Cooper has more with 31.

Saturday marked Jeudy’s sixth-consecutive game with a touchdown. That stretch is the longest streak among Alabama receivers in the past 20 years. The way this season has started, it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.

Jeudy finished Saturday with eight catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns. That comes after a season-opener against Duke where he recorded 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. If he keeps up this blazing pace, he’ll have 1,440 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air by the time Alabama enters postseason play. That would put him in position for a few more firsts.

"Jerry’s a smart player. He plays hard,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He’s got a good understanding of the offense, and he has a good understanding of what people do to try and stop him on defense… He caught some RPOs today, some bubble passes and things like that. He’s effective catching and running on short gains, but he’s really difficult to cover down the field. So he’s a pretty complete guy when it comes to being a really good receiver.”