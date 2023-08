TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There’s already been plenty said and written about Alabama’s quarterback battle. And with 18 days remaining until the Crimson Tide’s season opener, speculation will continue to linger over who will be the new starter behind center.

That being said, there are a few other tight positional battles on Alabama’s roster that need sorting out from now until the end of camp. Here are three competitions to keep an eye on outside of quarterback.