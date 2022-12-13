The Sporting News released its 2022 All-American team on Tuesday, and Alabama was well-represented with three players nominated to the first or second team.

Outside linebacker Will Anderson was the Crimson Tide's lone first-team nomination while defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jordan Battle were named to the second team.

This is Anderson's fourth first-team All-American nomination inching him closer to becoming a unanimous All-American for the second-consecutive season. The junior was already a consensus All-American on Tuesday as he was named a first-team nomination by the Walter Camp, FWAA, and the AP.

Here's a complete list of the 2022 Sporting News All-Americans.

First-team Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, USC

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

T: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

G: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

G: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

T: Alex Palczewski, Illinois

ATH: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

First-team Defense

DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: Calijah Kancey, Pitt

EDGE: Will Anderson, Alabama

LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

LB: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

CB: Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

CB: Clark Phillips, Utah

S: Kamren Kinchens, Miami

S: Christopher Smith, Georgia

First-team Specialists

K: Joshua Karty, Stanford

P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers

RET: Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Second-team offense

QB: Max Duggan, TCU

RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB

RB: Chase Brown, Illinois

WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston

WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC

C: Brett Neilon, USC

OL: Christian Haynes, UConn

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

ATH: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Second-team defense

DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DL: Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

DL: Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

EDGE: Bralen Trice, Washington

LB: Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB: Cedric Gray, North Carolina

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

S: Jordan Battle, Alabama

S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

Second-team Specialists

K: Christopher Dunn, NC State

P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

RET: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State