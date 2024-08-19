A trio of Alabama players earned preseason first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press on Monday. Two of the Crimson Tide's selections earned first-team honors.

Alabama and former Washington center Parker Brailsford and former Miami (OH) kicker Graham Nicholson were both named to the first team. Junior guard Tyler Booker earned second-team honors.

Nicholson won the Lou Groza Award for the nation's best kicker in 2023. He connected on 26 of his 27 field goal attempts and 35 of 26 extra-point tries for the Redhawks last season. Brailsford was part of a Washington offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, and projects to be the Tide's starter at center this season.

Booker earned second-team All-SEC honors after locking down the starting spot at left guard for Alabama this season. He and Brailsford were also both nominated for the Outland Trophy, given to the Nation’s Best Interior Lineman.

The SEC led the way with 10 first-team selections. The Big Ten was second with eight, including former Alabama safety Caleb Downs, who transferred to Ohio State and was named to the first team.

Here are the full preseason AP All-America teams:

First team offense

Quarterback — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia.

Running backs — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina.

Tackles — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas.

Guards — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia.

Center — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama.

Tight end — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan.

Wide receivers — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State.

All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado.

Kicker — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama.

First team defense

Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville.

Tackles — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame.

Linebackers — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson.

Cornerbacks — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State.

Safeties — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State.

Defensive back — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame.

Punter — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State.

Second team offense

Quarterback — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon.

Running backs — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State

Tackles — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota.

Guards — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia.

Center — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee.

Tight end — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV.

All-purpose player — Zachariah Branch, second year, Southern California.

Kicker — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami.

Second team defense

Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State.

Tackles — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky.

Linebackers — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State.

Cornerbacks — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa.

Safeties — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma.

Defensive back — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin.

Punter — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State.