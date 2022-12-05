Alabama lost three more players to the transfer portal Monday as wide receiver JoJo Earle and linemen Amari Kight and Tommy Brockermeyer entered their names in the database, Tide Illustrated confirmed.

Alabama now has 13 players who have all announced their intentions to leave Alabama since the beginning of the season.

Earle played in eight games after missing the first two months of the season with a Jones fracture he suffered during fall camp. In his limited action, Earle tallied 12 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His big game came against Tennessee where he hauled in one catch for 42 yards.

As for Brockermeyer and Kight, the duo joined three other Alabama offensive linemen who entered the transfer portal the past two weeks: starting left guard Javion Cohen, backup tackle Damieon George and backup center Tanner Bowles.

Kight played in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also working on the field goal and extra point units. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the team with an 85.2 run-blocking grade while finishing third with an 84.4 pass-blocking mark.

Tommy Brockermeyer appeared in two games at the right tackle position this season, playing nine snaps against Louisiana-Monroe and 10 snaps against Austin Peay. According to PFF, he earned a 72.6 pass-blocking grade and a 63.7 run-blocking mark.