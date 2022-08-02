Miles McVay has been a known commodity for the last several years, after a spring that saw some schools move up several teams' boards. The list has now been cut to six, including Missouri, Michigan State, Jackson State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Alabama. The East St. Louis (ill.) offensive lineman is set to make a decision on August 11th to honor his mom's birthday.

McVay is fresh off a visit to Alabama for the BBQ and caught up with us to discuss his pending decision.