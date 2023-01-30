TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the past few weeks, Alabama head coach Nate Oats criticized his team's play which saw the nine-game winning streak and its reign as the No. 2 team in the country come to an end on Saturday.

In Norman, Alabama was downright outplayed by an Oklahoma squad desperate for a resume win and got just that in a 93-69 thrashing of the Crimson Tide. The loss called for a response from a young Alabama team that hasn't dealt with much adversity this season.

During Monday's practice, Oats said Alabama took its first step toward answering that call.

"It was a lot more intense," Oats said. "We had two teams that got after it. We had guys coming off the bench that I think were playing extremely hard to try and re-establish themselves like they deserve some minutes. Based on practice, they do. We told them after practice, 'We don't have four minutes for guys to get warmed up. We have plenty of guys that want to play, are ready and showing that they are playing hard.'"

"If you're not going to play hard, you're not going to stay in the game — period. There's no warmup time to start to play hard. As soon as you get in the game, you have to play hard. As soon as the ball is tipped you have to play hard."

The loss to the Sooners marks the first time Alabama yielded 50 points in the first half this season. Oklahoma's 93 points is a new-season high for a team that averaged 67.2 points per game coming into Saturday, but thanks to Jaden Sherfield and Jalen Hill, the Sooners became the third team to hang 90 points or more on Alabama this season.

Alabama's lackluster performance saw it drop two spots in the KenPom defensive efficiency rankings, falling to No. 6. Oklahoma shot 56% from the field and was an unconscious 69% from behind the 3-point line in the win which spurred Oats to address its need to find that defensive intensity after practice. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Oats refrained from hitting the proverbial panic button but did challenge the team to come ready to play against Vanderbilt.

"We didn't play like we know we're capable of playing," Oats said. "This isn't who we know ourselves to be. Let's get back to being who we know ourselves to be, let's get back to being who we want to be, who we think we are and who we've proven to be in the past. There's no reason to panic — it's basketball. There are 31 games and they shot it well. But if we don't change things, things aren't going to change."

Alabama has been in this situation before. During its run to the 2021 SEC Championship, the Crimson Tide stumbled in its trip to Norman in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. However, that team used the loss to springboard itself to a 7-2 finish to the regular season, which carried over into the tournament just a few weeks later.



"(Jahvon) Quinerly brought that up because he was on that team," Oats said when he was asked if anyone had made the comparison to the 2020-21 team. "It's a great point to bring up because we didn't get blown out at Oklahoma, but we did lose. Totally went through a little stretch there where we didn't play as good of basketball as we could have.

"But it's not going to happen just because it happened. That 2021 team made it happen. We took the loss, we regrouped. We're going to have to play harder and we're going to have to change things. Things don't change unless you make them change."