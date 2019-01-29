TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Riley Norris was asked a hypothetical question Monday about how he’d solve Alabama basketball’s inconsistent play this season.

“If you could wave a magic wand and fix two or three things collectively that you see over and over again, what would you like to see fixed?” the reporter questioned.

The fifth-year senior responded without hesitation.

“I think it’s our rebounding because we’re kind of spotty rebounding,” Norris said. “Some games we go out and we’ll outrebound. Like Kentucky we outrebounded, then we go to LSU and we get outrebounded.

“I think if we can be consistent on the rebounding area and also turnovers. Because turnovers lead to fast-break points for them... you can’t guard that when they are scoring three-on-one, three-on-two.”



The reality is it isn’t that simple for an Alabama team that has not won consecutive games since the start of conference play. The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing 73-68 loss to Baylor where it allowed 16 offensive rebounds while committing 13 turnovers which led to 24 points.

Alabama has also struggled to close out games. Four of its last five defeats have come by five points or fewer. Over that span, the Crimson Tide fell twice at the buzzer — Georgia State and Texas A&M — and watched a second-half comeback against then-ranked No. 3 Tennessee fall apart in the final minutes. Alabama and Baylor were tied at 61 with 3:34 to play before the Crimson Tide let the Bears pull away with a 6-0 run.

“We just got to keep working at it,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. “There’s no magic wand. There’s no pill. We just got to keep working at it in practice, and I think a lot of what happens in practice, it does tend to carry over in the game.”

Dazon Ingram wasn’t questioned about wands or fairytale turnarounds. Instead, the redshirt junior kept things matter-of-fact Monday when addressing Alabama’s recent problems.