Alabama offered Moore in June after he impressed at camp. He put a top six out early in August, but at that time, his mind was already made up.

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville now has four prospects committed to the Crimson Tide and the latest is Moore, a four-star cornerback in the 2020 class.

"I kind of knew Alabama was the school already, but the Monday after the cookout in July is when I made the decision," said Moore. "I chose Alabama over Auburn, LSU and Clemson.

"I got back from the cookout, talked with my parents and it just felt right. After talking it over with my parents, we knew everything we were looking for was at Alabama.

"I told Coach (Brent) Key and Coach (Karl) Scott on Monday July 30 about my decision, then I talked to coach Nick Saban about it Tuesday July 31. I really think they could tell a little that I knew it was Alabama in the back of my mind, but I don't think they expected it to happen this soon.

"The coaches told me how they love having me on board, how they can't wait for me to get there and things like that. They were excited.

"I have visited Alabama five times now and I love it there. I have camped there the last two summers, I have attended a game and I love the atmosphere. I have worked with the coaches, I have seen the fans, I have chilled on visits and I love it all.

"I really did not know I would commit this early. It just felt like the right time for me. I have mixed emotions right now, but I really feel like this is a dream come true. It really humbles me the most. I have to put in a lot of work to make this happen and to get to Alabama. I will now just keep working to get there.

"Me and a lot of my teammates now are going to Alabama. We all have the same goals and we feel it is the best fit for us. Alabama is a top contender each year and we all want to win."