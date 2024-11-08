Alabama forward Derrion Reid (35) in action against Arkansas State University at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Nov 8, 2024. Photo | Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryan Hodgson came ready to face his former team. Arkansas State's second-year coach, who was once a former assistant to Nate Oats, led a scrappy Red Wolves side that was willing to play with No. 2 Alabama’s big bodies in the lane and run with the Tide in transition. The physicality of the game led to a litany of foul calls, with many not appreciated by Oats and the Tide faithful. As Arkansas State attempted to drag Alabama into the mud, the Crimson Tide had to dig deep against a feisty mid-major side and rely on some blue-collar energy and effort to avoid a shocking defeat and knock off Arkansas State 88-79. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s matchup against Arkansas State.

Free throws and foul fest

Alabama’s second game of the season had the same feel as its exhibition matchup against Memphis. Both teams couldn’t avoid the whistle and combined for X fouls in the scrappy. Arkansas State put Alabama in the bonus before the under-16 media timeout of the first half. The Crimson Tide didn’t take long to catch up, however, and matched Arkansas State’s 14 fouls by the 4:46 mark of the first half. The Crimson Tide defended Arkansas State hard and seemed to continue taking pride in guarding the Red Wolves one-on-one. However, it was hard for players to get in a flow defensively with a number of contested Red Wolves layups resulting in a whistle. Both Nate Oats and his former assistant and Arkansas State coach Bryan Hodgson had their fair share of words for the referees. While both teams continued sending one another to the free throw line, neither was able to take much advantage at the charity stripe. Alabama shot just 63.6% from the line, while Arkansas State was only slightly better at 61.9%. As the constant whistles started to sound more like a broken smoke alarm, each one against Alabama seemed to give Arkansas State more life in the second half. Both teams continued to struggle from the line while Alabama was marred by foul trouble in the second half. Clifford Omoruyi and Jarin Stevenson both racked up four fouls — all four of Stevenson's game in the first half. Alabama continued to battle in the paint but its continued fouls and struggles at the free throw line on the offensive end nearly resulted in a major upset.

Bama battles through cold shooting form

When Arkansas wasn’t fouling, it put together several strong defensive possessions late in the first half. The Red Wolves held Alabama without a field goal for the final 4:30 which led to the Tide holding just a three-point advantage at the halftime interval. Alabama’s struggles at the line weren’t helped by struggles shooting in the first half. The Tide shot 36% from the field and 25% from 3 in the first half. After leading by as much as 16 in the opening period, Alabama’s lackluster shooting helped Arkansas crawl back into the Wrightsell hits a big 3 right before the under-16 media timeout. He gestured to the student section after the shot went, and it felt like a big one for the fifth-year guard who is trying to shake off the rust after missing much of the offseason with an injury. The Crimson Tide needed a few of those energy plays in the second half as it continued to struggle to find its shot. Grant Nelson had a putback dunk with just under 14 minutes to play and continued to fight through contact on both ends to finish with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Nelson played 26 minutes and had a plus-8 box plus-minus rating despite seemingly being slowly returned to action after missing time with an injury this offseason. Alabama will struggle in any game where it shoots ​​40.9% from the field, 19.4% from 3 and only makes 28-of-44 free throws. Against a more talented team, it very likely loses. But opponent aside, Alabama had to rely on the blue-collar side of its game to take down a gritty Arkansas State team that went blow for blow with one of the most talented rosters in the country. The Crimson Tide on the battle on the boards 50-41, including 14 offensive rebounds.

Derrion delivers