The three-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama's matchup against McNeese

Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) drives the ball against McNeese State Cowboys guard Sincere Parker (21) and forward Christian Shumate (24) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. | Photo: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball was tested again by another mid-major side with a coach familiar with Nate Oats style. The Crimson Tide felt the heat from a motivated McNeese team in its 72-64 win on Monday. The Cowboys were down by as much as 21 points but came within five as Alabama's offense sputtered for much of the final period. McNeese coach Will Wade called this year's Alabama team the "most complete" among those he's faced in his matchups against Oats. Alabama was able to close the game thanks to contributions from its top returners and moved the ball well enough in the first half and However, as Alabama prepares to take on a gauntlet of upcoming nonconference opponents, the Tide will have to continue growing in a few key areas

Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s victory over McNeese

Bama ball movement

Alabama only had 48 hours to prepare for McNeese after its win over Arkansas State. Thankfully for Oats, he is more familiar with McNeese coach Will Wade than a few of the newer coaches in the SEC this season. Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network before the game that ball movement would be key to counter McNeese’s defense. The Cowboys switched everything as Alabama moved the ball, and its defense was initially successful against Alabama’s bigger starting lineup that included Jarin Stevenson, Grant Nelson and Clifford Omouryi. The Crimson Tide worked its way into the game after an early push by McNeese. Oats swapped out his entire starting lineup with the exception of Mark Sears after the first media timeout. 6-foot-7 forward Mouhamed Dioubate was the Tide’s center for a short stretch in the first half as Oats let his smaller lineups navigate the Cowboys’ defense before Oats slowly rotated the Tide’s bigs back in. The rotation had a positive effect in the first half as Alabama went on a 15-2 run in the middle portion of the first half to create an ultimately insurmountable advantage for the Cowboys. That wasn't for the Cowboys' lack of trying, however. McNeese continued throwing different shell defenses at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide couldn’t seem to maintain its rhythm offensively against Wade's scheme. As the ball movement slowed down, the shots stopped falling, and the Tide’s offense stagnated. Alabama continued to struggle to find a rhythm in the second half and didn't have as many second-chance opportunities or as strong of a presence on the glass as it did in its first two games. Both teams finished tied with 35 rebounds each, while McNeese grabbed 12 offensive rebounds compared to Alabama's eight.

Coleman cold spells

Alabama had to lean on its Final Four contributors to seal a win Saturday. In the second half, Alabama went on a 4:09 stretch without scoring and over nine minutes without a field goal in the second half. Outside of Mark Sears, Grant Nelson and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., no players finished in double figures as a lid seemed to cover the rim for much of Monday’s contest. Alabama shot just 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3 as a team Monday. The Tide did manage to make more 3s with 11 Saturday compared to just six against Arkansas State. But the Crimson Tide has hardly been the elite shooting team from years past to start the new season. Sears, Nelson and Wrightsell were the only three players with a triple outside of a lone Derrion Reid made 3. Sophomore Aden Holloway finished 0 of 5 from the field while Jarin Stevenson had just four points and was 0 of 4 from deep. Alabama also struggled from the free throw line for a third straight game. The Tide shot just 70.8% from the charity stripe, which helped keep McNeesee in the contest and suggests a worrying trend for Alabama moving forward. Thankfully for Oats and Company, Alabama's top three returning players managed to carry the load offensively. Wrightsell found his shot and finished with 15 points on five made 3s. Sears also had 15 points and added five assists and a steal defensively.

Nelson’s fast start