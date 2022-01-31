The ‘Shot Doctor’ talks about his son's commitment to Alabama

Elliot Washington II, four-star cornerback from Venice High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Monday morning. The decision caught many off-guard as Washington did not make any posts on social media about his plan to commit.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban visited Washington's school a few weeks ago. He also visited IMG Academy where Washington's father, Elliot Sr., is the basketball coach. His father played for Alabama former head coach Wimp Sanderson in the early 90s and earned the nickname, 'The Shot Doctor'.

Coach Saban asked if his son could attend Junior Day on January 29. Alabama is also hosting another Junior Day on March 5. The Washingtons were not sure when the visit might take place with Washington Sr. having a basketball game this past weekend.

"My wife (Nikkie) went with him this past weekend," Coach Elliot Washington said. "It was her first trip up there with him. I have been on every other trip. I had a basketball game this weekend. I told her to take him up there. I thought it would be a good mom-son trip for the two of them. He then committed after he came home.

"She loved it there. She had been to Alabama when I was there, but she saw the inside of everything and was able to see all the details. She loved every single word Coach Saban said regarding discipline, structure and how they care for players outside of the field.

"She's been glowing ever since they came back. It was perfect combination of sending the two of them up there. She really marveled at how Coach Saban communicated with all the players there. She could tell that he is definitely a player's coach."

The magnitude of the commitment to Alabama is not something Washington's father was prepared for even when his son first started playing football. He received a lot of calls and texts on Monday after his son's decision even one from his former basketball coach (Sanderson) for the Tide.

"It may sound crazy, but I never really processed that when he (Elliot) started playing football that he may one day play for Alabama," his father said. "He has always been a great athlete. We always kept him playing all sports—soccer, basketball, football. As he got older he just wanted to play football. He wanted to work and play at a high level. It still doesn't seem real to me that he will be playing at the same university that I attended."

Washington has been on several visits throughout his recruitment including two trips to Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Oklahoma and South Carolina. He had a top five in November, but after coaching changes at different schools he decided to re-open his recruitment to all schools. His father spoke with him after the visit to Tuscaloosa and again in the car ride to school on Monday morning.

"He's been all over the country on different visits," Coach Washington said. "He knows what it's supposed to look like. He was able to sit and speak more in-depth with Coach Saban. He had a prior relationship with T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) from when he was at Miami. He also coached Brian Poole at Florida who is our cousin.

"Elliot was able to see a little bit more of the inside of the program along with the campus. He was around a lot of other top guys this weekend like Richard Young and Joenel (Aguero). He was comfortable around those guys and had some familiarity with them.

"We had a talk this morning, and then when I was taking him to school he brought it up (about committing). Obviously, it's his decision, but we are here for support. At the end of the day you are going to be coached by the GOAT (greatest of all-time) and one of the top DB (defensive back) coaches in the country in T-Rob.

"You are going to be winning or at least knocking on the door of winning championships. What other place can offer you that every single year? He wasn't one who wanted to drag things out. He's very humble and laid back. He wanted to go ahead and solidify what he wants for his future."

So who is the player Alabama is getting on-and-off the field?

"He's a humble kid who is very competitive," his father said. "He loves to work. He's a coach's son. He grew up in the locker room. He wants to win. One of his requirements when looking at schools was to be in a program that has a chance to win (championships).

"He loves to compete. He's competed against the best since he's been in high school. His first game as a freshman was against IMG. He's out there lining up at cornerback against the No. 1 team in the country. He's never been scared of the moment. He's never been scared to compete against the best-of-the-best.”

Washington is on track to graduate early and enroll at Alabama in January. He recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions during his junior season and helped Venice High School win the Class 8A state championship.