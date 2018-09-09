TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Both of Alabama’s quarterbacks performed well while its defense passed another big test in its home opener Saturday. Here are some takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s 57-7 blowout victory over Arkansas State.

Third-down success

Arkansas State’s fast-paced offense was stuck in stop-and-go traffic all afternoon as Alabama held the Red Wolves to 4 of 19 on third downs. The Crimson Tide forced seven three-and-outs and forced eight punts, keeping its defense off the field. “When you’re playing a tempo team and they make a third down, it keeps your guys out there longer and you’ve got to try and create another situation,” Saban said. “If you can get off the field on third down, it’s critical. If you can stay off the field on third down, I think that’s really good for us in terms of our time of possession and ability to keep the ball.” Alabama’s offense also excelled on third down, converting on 10 of 15 attempts. Four of the Crimson Tide’s seven offensive touchdowns came on third downs, including three touchdown passes from Tua Tagovailoa and a rushing touchdown from Najee Harris.

Bama TD on first drive of the game, 58-yard catch For Jerry Jeudy pic.twitter.com/volMkTSCk3 — BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) September 8, 2018

“That was good. Coach [Mike Locksley] always talks about being efficient on third down,” said receiver Jerry Jeudy, who scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa on third-and-5. “Being 10 of 15, that’s above 60 percent. That means we are making third downs.”

Tagovailoa, Hurts share starring role

Tagovailoa got the start, Jalen Hurts came in for relief and Alabama’s offense never missed a beat. Tagovailoa and Hurts combined for 321 yards and six touchdowns through the air, picking apart Arkansas State’s secondary. The combined six passing touchdowns are the second most Alabama has recorded in a game in school history.

Alabama leads 26-0 after a Hurts 10-yard pass to Irv Smith Jr. midway through the 2nd quarter



Live game tracker - https://t.co/gjrV6zV8rE pic.twitter.com/76TYpzWhJA — BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) September 8, 2018

“I think that both guys did a really good job today. I think both guys played well today,” Saban said. “We made some big plays in the passing game; we were pretty efficient in terms of what we did.” Tagovailoa set a new career high for both passing yards and passing touchdowns, completing 13 of 19 passes for 228 yards and four scores through the air. Meanwhile, Hurts rebounded from a poor performance in the season opener, connecting on 7 of 9 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Tua with a 14-yard pass to Derek Kief to give Alabama a 50-7 lead over Arkansas State with 1:30 left in the 3rd quarter



Live game tracker - https://t.co/gjrV6zV8rE pic.twitter.com/WE0Z7PkqcS — BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) September 8, 2018