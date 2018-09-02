ORLANDO, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa shined, and Alabama rolled its way past Louisville during its season-opener Saturday night. Here are some takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s 51-14 blowout win over the Cardinals.

Tua takeover

Tagovailoa excelled in his first career start becoming the ninth quarterback to start under Nick Saban at Alabama. The sophomore was electric from the start, completing 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards while adding another 26 yards and a score on the ground. While Saban wouldn’t proclaim Tagovailoa as the starter moving forward after the game, it’d be a shock if he didn’t take the first snap against Arkansas State this week. Saban praised Tagovailoa after the game but pointed out that he’ll need to take better care of how he holds the ball in the pocket to avoid turnovers. The young quarterback tends to leave the ball exposed in one hand while trying to escape from defenders. That was the case during his highlight-reel touchdown throw to Jerry Jeudy on Alabama’s first drive.

Tagovailoa’s risky tendencies might still need some cleaning up, but his ability to extend plays and produce something out of nothing is an exciting prospect moving forward. “He’s one of those guys if you have a block you know you are going to be blocking for at least five seconds,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “You never know.”

Jacobs, Waddle shine in return game

Jacobs didn’t make many juke moves on his 77-yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter. He didn’t need to. Following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that knocked Louisville back 15 yards, Jacobs fielded the ball at Alabama’s 23-yard line before taking off straight forward down the right sideline. The junior running back had to bounce off of three defenders near midfield but was provided the necessary space to sprint past them into the end zone.

“I saw a lot of holes, honestly,” Jacobs said. “I tried to stick with the script and the game plan, and I ended up breaking a big one.”

After failing to score a touchdown on special teams last season, Alabama almost had two Saturday as freshman Jaylen Waddle returned a punt 75 yards to the end zone. However, the touchdown was wiped away by a block in the back from linebacker Joshua McMillon.

"Man, that dude’s electric,” Jacobs said of Waddle. “He legit runs probably a 4.3 flat. He’s going to be a monster."

Stats