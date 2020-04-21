The University of Alabama added two commitments last week bringing its total to three in the 2021 class. The Crimson Tide has been waiting for a good jumpstart start in its recruiting class. Many are now wondering when will the next wave of commitments happen for Nick Saban.

Below is a closer look at several Alabama targets who are strongly favoring the Tide or have hinted at making a decision is the relatively near future. Alabama will continue to climb the recruiting rankings in the next few months as it looks to return to normalcy in the real and recruiting world.