The next commitment for Alabama?
The University of Alabama added two commitments last week bringing its total to three in the 2021 class. The Crimson Tide has been waiting for a good jumpstart start in its recruiting class. Many are now wondering when will the next wave of commitments happen for Nick Saban.
Below is a closer look at several Alabama targets who are strongly favoring the Tide or have hinted at making a decision is the relatively near future. Alabama will continue to climb the recruiting rankings in the next few months as it looks to return to normalcy in the real and recruiting world.
All eyes on me
There was heavy speculation a decision was on the verge of dropping on Monday from the elite Texas linebacker. Alabama has recruited Blackshire for more than a year, and he appeared close to committing to the Crimson Tide last summer. Alabama has continued to press for his decision led by Pete Golding and Jeff Banks. Blackshire announced on Monday evening his plans to release a top six on Wednesday. Alabama is trending in the right direction. Will he wait a while before making a decision or will he make an announcement soon?
The heat has been turned up on Wilcoxson who has FaceTimed with Nick Saban the last two weeks. He is almost in daily communication with the Crimson Tide. A decision could come soon for the former Florida commitment. There is belief his decision will come down to Alabama and Ohio State. The Atlanta native is recruited mostly as a cornerback.
Tick Tock
