TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s easy to be swept away by the new faces on Alabama basketball’s roster. Transfers Aaron Estrada and Grant Nelson both made solid first impressions during their Crimson Tide debuts Monday night. Freshman Jarin Stevenson also showed off his potential at times during No. 24 Alabama’s 105-73 win over Morehead State.

But if you’re searching for the leader of this year’s Crimson Tide, look no further than Mark Sears.

After sitting out both of Alabama’s preseason scrimmages with a groin injury, the senior guard didn’t miss a beat Monday night. Sears finished with 13 points on 3 of 5 shooting while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out a team-high five assists. That’s not bad for his first game in his new role as Alabama’s primary point guard.

“Having a guy that’s been in the system, knows how to play, knows how hard you have to play at this level, I think is huge,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said of Sears following Monday’s game. “He’s been a lot more vocal lately which we’ve been asking him to do.”

Sears was a newcomer himself last year, transferring to the Crimson Tide from Ohio. The Muscle Shoals, Alabama native made the transition into Oats’ system look seamless, finishing second on the team with 12.5 points per game while earning second-team All-SEC honors. He also led the team with 1.2 steals per game and finished fourth with 268 blue-collar points.

If any of Alabama’s newcomers needed a crash course on blue-collar basketball, Sears was handing out lessons Monday night. The gritty, 6-foot-1 guard held his own in the paint, wrestling away rebounds before dishing out passes to teammates. He also came away with two steals and finished the game tied for the team high with a +28 point differential during his 24 minutes on the court.

“He just kind of showed us the ropes,” Estrada said. “As soon as we got here, he kind of just showed us how they do things around here.”

Added Nelson: “He kind of explained everything, was the leader of this team being one of the three returners. I feel like he’s done a great job with his leadership, and I think it’s passed down between me and Aaron, and we’re going to continue to pass that down to the freshmen.”

Sears declared for the NBA draft in April but withdrew his name in late May, opting to return to Alabama for his senior year. In September, he explained the decision, stating he wanted to help the Crimson Tide take another step following its historic 31-6 season.

“We got to the Sweet 16, and I feel like we can get past that hump,” he said at the time. “I want to be a part of that.”

Sears joins sophomore guard Rylan Griffin and senior forward Nick Pringle as the three returning players from last year’s team, which won both the SEC regular-season title and conference tournament before losing to San Diego State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The rest of the Tide’s roster was rebuilt by a talented group of transfers and highly-rated freshmen.

Monday, Sears’ supporting cast showed plenty of promise as Nelson led the team with 24 points and seven rebounds while Estrada chipped in 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Stevenson, who reclassified to join Alabama a year early, didn’t look out of place either, recording 12 points and five rebounds.

“It defintely felt different from last year, especially with a new team,” Sears said following Monday night’s win. “But Coach Oats did a great job of bringing in great guys. We have a great group, and they’re very fun to play with.”

Sears and Alabama will return to the court Friday when they host Indiana State at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+